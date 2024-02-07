Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $192.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.