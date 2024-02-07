Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,488 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 6.63% of Kellanova worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

