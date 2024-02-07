Avient (AVNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVNT opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Avient by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

