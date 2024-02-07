Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE AX opened at $51.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 179,762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axos Financial by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

