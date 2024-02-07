B. Riley Increases Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.75% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

AMPS opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $910.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Altus Power by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

