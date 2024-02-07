B. Riley Increases TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $29.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.93% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $157,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $11,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

