Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 984 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

