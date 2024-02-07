Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.