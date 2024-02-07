Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illumina were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Illumina by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 151,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,558,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

