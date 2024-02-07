Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Corning were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

