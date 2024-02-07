Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $421.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.87 and a 200 day moving average of $388.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $439.16.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

