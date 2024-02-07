Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $673,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.