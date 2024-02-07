Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $713,000 Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

