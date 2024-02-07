Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $754,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

