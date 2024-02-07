Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $795,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $825.50 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

