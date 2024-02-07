Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $76.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

