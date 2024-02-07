Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

