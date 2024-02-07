Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,234 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 116.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 672.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.67 and its 200 day moving average is $221.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

