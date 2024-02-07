Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 676 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

EZU opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

