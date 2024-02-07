Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 179.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after buying an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,991,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,721,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 116,995 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 269,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,781,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.