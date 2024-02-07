Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

