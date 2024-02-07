Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,279 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.8 %

PAYC stock opened at $197.66 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.