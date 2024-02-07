Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,521 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

