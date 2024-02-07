Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,723 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 126,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $158.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

