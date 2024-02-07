Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,250 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in POSCO were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Trading Down 1.3 %

PKX opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

