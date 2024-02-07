Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 267 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,176,552. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

