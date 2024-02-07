Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,781 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Etsy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,861,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $145.74.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

