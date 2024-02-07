Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 374 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,212.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,144.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.