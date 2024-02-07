Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,800 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $136.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

