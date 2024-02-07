Barclays PLC Acquires 29,051 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after buying an additional 119,695 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 98.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 153,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 75,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 231.6% during the third quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 92,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 64,570 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SQM. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

SQM opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

