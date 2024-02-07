Barclays PLC Has $11.53 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Saia worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 761,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $530.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $545.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.41 and a 200 day moving average of $417.46.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.50.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

