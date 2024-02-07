Barclays PLC Has $9.70 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Popular worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

