Barrick Gold (GOLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 500.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

