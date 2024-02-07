Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 107,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,187,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Specifically, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.