Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £10,080 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.58), for a total value of £10,080 ($12,636.33).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Daren John Morris purchased 5,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,650 ($8,336.47).

On Wednesday, January 24th, Daren John Morris purchased 9,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,538.92).

On Monday, January 22nd, Daren John Morris purchased 7,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,301.74).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris purchased 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,190 ($6,506.21).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris bought 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £384,000 ($481,383.98).

On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris bought 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £62,075 ($77,817.48).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris bought 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,560 ($4,462.83).

Big Technologies Price Performance

LON:BIG opened at GBX 132 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.57. The stock has a market cap of £383.66 million, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.59. Big Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.76).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 345 ($4.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

