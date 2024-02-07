BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 85499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.
Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,389,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,607,183.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,118,239 shares of company stock worth $31,440,851.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
