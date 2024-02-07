Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 217.54%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

