Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $56,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

