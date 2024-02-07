Boston Partners Invests $2.36 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

