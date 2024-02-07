Boston Partners Invests $2.36 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vale Price Performance
NYSE VALE opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VALE
Vale Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vale
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.