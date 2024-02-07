BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $35.76. BP shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 3,992,266 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.