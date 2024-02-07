BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $35.76. BP shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 3,992,266 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.