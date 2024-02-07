Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of -4.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,650,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after buying an additional 114,754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Articles

