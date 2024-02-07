Bumble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 19,578 put options on the company. This is an increase of 224% compared to the typical volume of 6,042 put options.

BMBL opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. Bumble has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bumble by 23.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Bumble by 43.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

