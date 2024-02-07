Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.34

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.34 and traded as high as C$47.74. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$47.51, with a volume of 325,486 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.50 to C$55.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.88.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 1.8 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.