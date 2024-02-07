Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $17.90 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 480,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

