Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUPUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Caribbean Utilities stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Caribbean Utilities has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables.

