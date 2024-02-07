Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUPUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of Caribbean Utilities stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Caribbean Utilities has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
