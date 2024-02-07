Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Down 2.3 %

Catalent stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,774,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

