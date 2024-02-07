Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.90. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 220,643 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CET. Cormark cut their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Cathedral Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.51.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of C$145.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.203125 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 179,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$127,445.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,710. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

