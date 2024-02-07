Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.7 %

CBOE stock opened at $180.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.67.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.