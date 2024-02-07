Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.56

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.56 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 94.42 ($1.18). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 93.70 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,764,232 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

