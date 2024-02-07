Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.56

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.56 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 94.42 ($1.18). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 93.70 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,764,232 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Report on Centamin
Centamin Stock Performance
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Dividend tax calculator
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.