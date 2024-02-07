Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

